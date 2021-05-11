Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $834.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

