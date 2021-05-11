Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 525,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 664,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

