The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 232.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

