Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.32% of SITE Centers worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,589,624 shares of company stock worth $124,044,741. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

