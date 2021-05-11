Exane Derivatives Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

