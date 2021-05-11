7,009 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

TRI stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

