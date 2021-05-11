The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

