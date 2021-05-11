CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 1,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

