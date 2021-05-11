Deutsche eMark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $430,607.80 and approximately $157.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

