Comerica Bank Sells 1,667 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.