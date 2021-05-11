Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

