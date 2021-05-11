Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

