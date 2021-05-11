Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 579,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

