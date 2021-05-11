Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

