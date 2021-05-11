Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,232 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

