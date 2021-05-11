Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $368.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average is $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

