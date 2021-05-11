Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $333.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.13 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.