Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

