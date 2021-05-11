Signaturefd LLC Buys 887 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

