Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

