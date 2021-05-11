Excalibur Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,385 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

MetLife stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

