Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,813,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743 over the last three months.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

