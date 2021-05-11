W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

