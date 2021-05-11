Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.