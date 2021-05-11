Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.