Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.