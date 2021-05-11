Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 82.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.