Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.10.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
