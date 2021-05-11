BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
