BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

