Custodian REIT (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.35 million and a PE ratio of 202.40. Custodian REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

