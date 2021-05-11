UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.64

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON UKCM opened at GBX 76.10 ($0.99) on Tuesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 49.75 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.80 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.10. The firm has a market cap of £988.85 million and a PE ratio of 32.46.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

