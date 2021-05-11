CMS Energy (CMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently:

5/6/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/20/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/15/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CMS Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/12/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/7/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

