Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Position Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Roche were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

