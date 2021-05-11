SunOpta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,332% compared to the average daily volume of 421 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

