Investors Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical volume of 1,153 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.