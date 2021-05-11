Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

