Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,529,770 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,529,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $117,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

