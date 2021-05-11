BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,154 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.98 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.