Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,164 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

