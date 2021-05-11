Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.76 and its 200-day moving average is $379.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.91 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

