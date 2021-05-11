Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

