Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

