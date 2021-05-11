Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$26.29 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company has a market cap of C$35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

