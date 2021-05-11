Desjardins Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

