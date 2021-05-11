Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.21% of Syneos Health worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,707,529 shares of company stock worth $349,415,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

