Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,000 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

