AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $155.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

