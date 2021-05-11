Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Commerzbank upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.46. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $177.28.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

