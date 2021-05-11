BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0010

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 73% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $9.01 million and $20,025.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00513049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00201877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00261536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003816 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,305,346,858 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.