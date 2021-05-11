Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0022

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $573,766.40 and approximately $152,270.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,556,953 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.